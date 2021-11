MILFORD — The Dueling Pianos event to benefit United Way of Milford makes its return on Nov. 12, after not having it 2020 due to the pandemic.

“This event offers all the fun of a piano bar in your own backyard,” Gary Johnson, president and CEO, said. “We are all looking forward to some much-needed laughs and entertainment.”

Erica Bento, director of marketing and resource development, said the dueling pianos will have people dancing, laughing and singing along to their favorite hits of all time.

“Invite your family, friends or round-up coworkers to enjoy a unique event where you, are at the center of all the action,” she said.

The dueling piano event will be held at Grassy Hill Country Club from 6:30 to 10:30 p.m.

“Dueling pianos is one event where you can dress casually and have a relaxed, fun-filled evening with friends,” Johnson said. “Those wishing to attend are encouraged to purchase tickets or their table early as they are selling quickly, and we will have limited seating this year.”

Even though the dueling piano event isn’t one of United Way of Milford’s main fundraisers, it still raises some $5,000, but Johnson said it also has a bigger role to play.

“It’s a ‘friend’-raiser,” he said. “This is a fun way people are exposed to United Way. We hope people who come to the event have a great time, but also decide to support us in the future.”

Bento said the 2021 Dueling Pianos event features two pianos, each with a top-notch entertainer from New York, NY Dueling Pianos, who will play requested songs.

“The audience can offer tips to increase the likelihood that a song of choice will be played,” she said. “The dueling duo covers all music genres, including Top 40s, country, classic rock and hits from the 70s, 80s and 90s.”

“This is the third time we have had NY Dueling Pianos perform at the event,” Johnson said. “When we reached out to them they immediately said yes.”

Tickets are $75 per person. Tickets include food stations, signature drinks and live interactive entertainment. Funds raised.

“We are excited to host this Dueling Pianos event which will raise funds to support struggling Milford families with needs such as rent and mortgage, grocery needs and mental health services,” said Johnson.

Johnson said they want to keep the attendance to around 100 people to make sure the event is as safe as possible for everyone who decides to go, and he said they are following all current CDC guidelines.

Those who want to attend have until Nov. 10 to purchase tickets by contacting Johnson at 203-874-9791 or email gjohnson@unitedwayofmilford.org. He said they also have sponsorship opportunities available for the event.

“There is nothing like this event in our area, and now, more than ever, I think everyone is looking to support others in some way shape or form,” Johnson said. “I am not surprised that tickets and tables are selling quickly, and I encourage those wishing to attend Dueling Pianos to purchase tickets before they sell out.”