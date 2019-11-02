Ducey appoints Navajo County official to fill court vacancy

PHOENIX (AP) — A member of the Navajo County Board of Supervisors who also serves as a part-time judge in several jurisdictions has been appointed to fill a vacancy on the Arizona Court of Appeals.

Gov. Doug Ducey's office on Friday announced his appointment of D. Steve Williams to the Court of Appeals to fill a vacancy created by Judge Jon W. Thompson's death.

Williams is an Apache County Superior Court judge pro tem and is presiding judge for the Eagar Municipal Court.

Under state law, only residents of Apache, Coconino, La Paz, Mohave, Navajo, Yavapai and Yuma counties are eligible to fill the judgeship that Williams will hold on the Court of Appeals' Phoenix-based division.