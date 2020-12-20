Dubai's troubled theme park operator to go private

Kamran Jebreili/AP

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — A Dubai government-backed holding company made a formal bid on Sunday to buy out the city's struggling theme park operator, the company said in documents filed with the Dubai Financial Market, capping years of plummeting income and stocks.

Meraas Holding, the majority shareholder of DXB Entertainments, made a cash offer to acquire the debt-burdened company, which owns Dubai Parks & Resorts, offering to convert some $1.15 million in debt into equity and buy out other shareholders at $0.02 for each share, below the $0.03 closing price on Sunday.