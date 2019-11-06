Dry no more: Upstate NY town votes to allow alcohol sales

ARGYLE, N.Y. (AP) — Break out the bubbly! A town in upstate New York has voted to overturn a local ban on the sale of alcohol that dates back to the Prohibition era.

The Post-Star reports that Argyle voted Tuesday to relinquish its status as a dry town. Voters in this town of 3,700 near the Vermont border had decided in 11 previous elections dating back to 1933 to remain dry.

Residents over 21 could always drink. But the sale of alcoholic beverages at stores, restaurants and bars has been forbidden.

There were four questions on the ballot and each required a separate vote for the referendum to pass. All four propositions passed.