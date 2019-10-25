Drug drop-off boxes will be open across Ohio on Saturday

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio agencies says there will be hundreds of sites open on Saturday where residents can get rid of old or unwanted prescription drugs.

It's all part of National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day.

Many hospitals, police stations and law enforcement agencies will be taking part. Some are open year-round for the safe disposal of opiates and prescription drugs.

A number of grocery stores and pharmacies also are participating.

Many of the agencies say that they also will be accepting vaping devices this year.

Using the drug drop-off boxes is free and anonymous.