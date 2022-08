SAN DIEGO (AP) — The captain of a drug-smuggling boat that rammed a U.S. Coast Guard vessel off the coast of San Diego was sentenced Friday to more than 16 years in prison.

Miguel Ojeda Agundez, 26, was carrying nearly 500 pounds (227 kilograms) of methamphetamine when he rammed the Coast Guard boat in 2020 and led authorities on a high-speed chase, federal prosecutors said.