Drop in demand has Kansas changing COVID-19 vaccine strategy

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — With new COVID-19 vaccinations declining, Kansas is changing its strategy for reaching herd immunity from holding mass immunization clinics to having doctor's offices and pharmacies give shots.
Public health officials said this week that the change will make getting the shots more convenient for some people or tap into their existing trust in their doctors to overcome hesitation about getting vaccinated. Kansas has continued to have more than 600,000 unused doses since late April and the state has ratcheted back on ordering more from the federal government — seeking only 2.3% of its allotment for this week, or 3,440 of the 147,600 doses available.