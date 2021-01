PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Aerial drone manufacturer Insitu in the Columbia River Gorge will pay $25 million to settle allegations that its military drones were outfitted with used components instead of new ones.

U.S. attorney Brian Moran said cases such as this one should be seen as a warning to defense contractors that false claims have no place in military purchasing. Moran announced the settlement Tuesday, The Oregonian/OregonLive reported.