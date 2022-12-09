Driver gets 6 months for role in crash that killed 2 teens

DEDHAM, Mass. (AP) — A Massachusetts woman was sentenced to serve six months in jail on Friday for her role in a traffic crash that took the lives of two high school students walking across a street near their school nearly five years ago.

Dania Antoine-Guiteau, 56, of Wellesley, who was convicted last month of motor vehicle homicide in connection with the February 2018 crash in Needham, was sentenced in Norfolk Superior Court to 2 1/2 years in jail, with six months to serve and the remainder suspended for two years, according to prosecutors. She also lost her license for at least 15 years.