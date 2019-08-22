Driver dies when propane truck crashes in upstate New York

STAMFORD, N.Y. (AP) — State police say a 62-year-old man has died after the propane truck he was driving crashed in upstate New York.

The accident happened Wednesday afternoon in the Delaware County town of Stamford. Troopers identified the driver on Thursday as Edward Walley of Delhi.

Police say Walley was driving on Townbrook Road in Stamford around 1:18 p.m. Wednesday when he lost control, possibly for a medical reason. The propane truck hit a utility pole and rolled onto its side.

Police say Walley wasn't wearing a seat belt. An autopsy was scheduled for Thursday.