Drive-up immunization clinic to be held in Milford

The Milford Health Department will be offering a drive-up immunization clinic for adults and children Tuesday, Aug. 11, from 10 a.m.-3 p.m., at 55 Seemans Lane, Milford (across from Meadowside Elementary School).

The Milford Health Department immunization clinics are typically held at their 82 New Haven Ave. location on the second Tuesday of each month from 2:3-4:30 p.m. However, due to the COVID-19 pandemic and in an effort to ensure the health and safety of residents in need of routine immunizations, the Milford Health Department has adjusted their routine procedures for the clinic in accordance with guidance from the Centers for Disease Control & Prevention (CDC) Connecticut Department of Public Health (DPH).

“Vaccines are one of the most powerful tools we have in the history of public health,” said Deepa Joseph, director of Health for the City of Milford. “But the current COVID-19 pandemic has made routine vaccination a challenge. Using a drive-through model for the clinic allows the opportunity to deliver these critical vaccines safely and ensure children and adults are current with their immunizations before school begins.”

Immunization services will be provided by appointment only at the clinic. To make an appointment, call 203-783-3285.