Drive-up immunization clinic to be held in Milford

Rubi Hernandez (right) of Sunnyvale, gets a flu shot at the Kaiser Permanente Santa Clara flu clinic from Sheila Aldana (left), flu clinic LVN, on Thursday, October 3, 2019 in Santa Clara, Calif. Photo: Lea Suzuki / The Chronicle

The Milford Health Department will be offering a drive-up immunization clinic for adults and children Tuesday, June 9, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., at the Milford Department of Human Services located at 150 Gulf Street.

The Milford Health Department immunization clinics are typically held at their 82 New Haven Avenue location on the second Tuesday of each month from 2:30-4:30 pm. However, due to the COVID-19 pandemic and in an effort to ensure the health and safety of all in need of routine immunizations, the Milford Health Department has adjusted our routine procedures for the clinic in accordance with guidance from the Connecticut Department of Public Health.

Immunization services will be provided by appointment only. Advance registration is required by calling the Milford Health Department at 203-783-3285.