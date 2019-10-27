Dream Center aims to offer help and hope in Shoals region

FLORENCE, Ala. (AP) — A new facility in northwest Alabama has opened with the aim of reducing poverty and its effects on families.

The TimesDaily reports that the Shoals Dream Center is envisioned as a hub for an array of services to aid families in the area.

Among them: Providing food; academic tutoring and mentoring for at-risk kids. The center also plans to offer addiction recovery resources and life skills training.

The Shoals Dream Center is an extension of the Chapel church.

