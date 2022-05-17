Draft report finds Noem's daughter got special treatment

Charlie Neibergall/AP

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota lawmakers on Wednesday will consider a legislative report that finds Gov. Kristi Noem's daughter received preferential treatment while she was applying for a real estate appraiser license in 2020.

The Legislature's Government Operations and Audit Committee last year probed into the certification process for Noem's daughter, Kassidy Peters after The Associated Press reported the Republican governor had called a meeting that included Peters and key decision-makers in the agency evaluating her license application just days after the agency had moved to deny her the license.