Dozens of school districts get permission to delay reopening

BOSTON (AP) — Nearly 60 school districts across Massachusetts received permission from the state education commissioner to delay the resumption of full-time, in-person learning for elementary school-age children, which the state set for April 5, authorities say.
The 58 districts that received a waiver include Brockton, Chelsea, Springfield, and Somerville. Commissioner Jeffrey Riley is still weighing the requests of 10 other districts, including Boston and Worcester — the two largest in the state — The Boston Globe reported.