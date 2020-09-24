Dozens of miles of Maine freight rail lines to be improved

MATTAWAMKEAG, Maine (AP) — A railway company has been awarded nearly $17 million in federal money to make improvements that will boost freight rail in central and eastern Maine.

The money from the U.S. Department of Transportation is going to Springfield Terminal Railway Company, Republican Sen. Susan Collins said. Collins said the funds will help improve safety, efficiency and reliability for freight rail in Penobscot, Somerset, Waldo and Kennebec counties.

Improvements to rail are especially important for the state's manufacturers and shippers, Collins said. The money is for infrastructure upgrades and rail crossing safety improvements, she said.

Springfield Terminal Railway Company is expected to replace about 75 miles of rail, strengthen five bridges between Waterville and Mattawamkeag and make other improvements.