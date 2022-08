MILFORD — The 13th Annual Downtown Wine Trail is scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 8, in downtown Milford.

“The wine trail is a perfect way to say farewell to summer with a foodie-friendly stroll through downtown, all while benefiting Milford United Way,” said Makayla Silva, Downtown Milford Business Association executive director.

This year’s wine trail, is sponsored by BMW of Bridgeport and is supported by Wines and More.

Silva said the wine trail will take place from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. and marks the unofficial beginning of the fall season in Milford.

“Participating boutiques and businesses open their doors and serve up an assortment of wine, accompanied by tastings from Milford restaurants and eateries,” she said.

Participating restaurants include Bin 100, Walnut Beach Creamery, Stonebridge, Scratch Baking, Cafe Atlantique and others.

“The wine trail is an absolutely perfect evening for fun, shopping, food, wine and friends while supporting small locally owned businesses and Milford United Way,” said Silva.

The 12th annual Wine Trail in 2021 also supported the United Way.

“We are indebted to the DMBA for putting the Wine Trail together,” said Barry Berman, United Way of Milford president. “Behind this event, we are raising money to help folks in our city to help ends meet, and we are grateful.”

Berman said some individuals are choosing between putting food on the table or paying rent, and stress and anxiety are high.

“Thirty percent of our school kids come from families whose limited income qualifies them for free or subsidized lunches,” he said. “We are seeing people struggling to pay their rent or can’t afford diapers or need daycare so they can look for jobs.”

Tickets for the wine trail are $50, and the proceeds go to United Way of Milford.

Silva said the wine trail was one of the association’s most popular events, annually drawing about 250 people for a night on the town.

Berman added that it is gratifying to see volunteers, businesses and patrons getting together to help the community in a fun and social event.

“They are helping us, and our partner agencies assist those in need,” he said.

Attendees will receive a glass of wine and a map of wine trail stops. This year’s stops include A.G. Productions, E’Lan by Dominique Renee, Arciuolo’s Shoe Store, Cafe Atlantique, Inside Living Style, Kate Burton Salon, The Lovet Shop, Makeup Makeup by Kristina Foreman, The Milford Bank, My Skin, Scratch Baking, Sophie Clarie’s, Sunspray Tans and Whisper’s.

The business participants look forward to the event each year, Silva said.

“The wine trail brings friends together, showcases the downtown businesses and helps local Milford families in need. What’s not to love?” she said.