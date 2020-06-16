Downtown Milford Farmers Market opens June 27

The Downtown Milford Farmers Market opens June 27 and continues Saturdays, from 9 a.m.-12:30 p.m. through Oct. 12.

Below is a press release submitted by the Downtown Milford Farmers Market.

Although the Downtown Milford Farmers Market has been excited to announce their annual opening day every year for the past 15 years, this one may be the most anticipated — and meaningful — yet. With the devastating effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on the small business economy, as well as the effects of isolation and social justice issues on community members, coming together safely at the market feels like a step in the right direction.

“The Downtown Milford Farmers Market has always been more than a market — it’s a social activity that brings the community together and supports local farmers, artisans, and makers,” said market master Greg Ferro. “This year we’re happy to offer both spaces for those businesses and a place for community members to safely shop for fresh, local meat and summer produce.”

The market, which opens on June 27, has taken several steps to ensure a safe experience for all of those who wish to shop. A spacious “stroll-thru” layout ensures proper social distancing; vendors will be spaced farther apart, and a special “Senior Stroll” from 8:30 to 9 a.m. gives priority to area seniors. The farmers in attendance also accept SFMNP and WIC vouchers so everyone has access to quality local foods. Like all Connecticut farmers markets, the Downtown Milford Farmers Market currently is restricted from live music, events, and seating, but plans to bring those favorites back as soon as it is safe to do so.

Vendors at the Downtown Milford Farmers Market include River Crest Farm, Vaiuso Farms, Clover Nook Farm, Ekonk Hill Farm, Wild Women Coffee, Milford Rocks, Ridge Runner Soaps, and Sue Glennon’s Daisy Blue. Food Trucks include the EP Local Food Truck and the Lobster Tail Food Truck.

The Downtown Milford Farmers’ Market is located at Wasson Field, next to the Milford Parsons Center. It runs Saturdays, from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. through Oct. 12. The Senior Stroll at the market is from 8:30 a.m. to 9 a.m. For more information, directions, parking information, and a complete list of vendors go to www.downtownmilfordfarmersmarket.com.