Downtown Milford Business Association hosting Lamplight Stroll Dec. 6
The Downtown Milford Business Association is hosting their 18th annual Lamplight Stroll Friday, Dec. 6, from 5 to 9 p.m., in the downtown Milford business district. This year, the event includes live music, a gingerbread bounce house, carolers, carriage rides, and pictures with Santa. All activities are free.
Participants are encouraged to pick up a Lamplight Stroll Passport; those who have their passport stamped by all the member businesses will be entered to win a holiday gift basket worth $500.
“Downtown Milford is all lit up and is simply picture-perfect during the holidays,” said DMBA President Tracy Bonosconi. “We are so thrilled to have Ethan Allen of Milford help make the Lamplight Stroll even better — especially since they represent the quintessential style and taste of New England.”
For more information, visit downtownmilfordct.com/event-calendar/18th-annual-downtown-lamplight-stroll/.