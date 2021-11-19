DoorDash's technological know-how offers help to food banks GLENN GAMBOA, AP Business Writer Nov. 19, 2021 Updated: Nov. 19, 2021 9:22 a.m.
Volunteer Linda Nordin places a meat package into a box with other food at the Northern Illinois Food Bank to be delivered by DoorDash drivers for area residents who are homebound Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021, in Park City, Ill. Previously, the pantry's express program was not available to its homebound clients because someone had to physically go to a collection point to pick up the food. But with DoorDash's technology, now homebound clients can go to the My Pantry Express website and pick from the available food.
DoorDash drivers line up outside the Northern Illinois Food Pantry for their pick ups Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021, in Park City, Ill. By offering its existing delivery platform technology to food banks for free, DoorDash, like a growing number of companies, is providing something that many nonprofits say is even more valuable than cash – knowhow.
Susan Goodell needed help.
In the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic, Goodell, CEO of the El Pasoans Fighting Hunger Food Bank, would look out the window at the long line of clients picking up the food available that day, while she and others answered calls from others who couldn’t travel to a distribution point.