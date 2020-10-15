Dog walker struck, killed by vehicle in Smithfield

SMITHFIELD, R.I. (AP) — A 70-year-old Rhode Island woman walking her dog has died after being struck by a vehicle.

The woman was struck at about 8:30 a.m. Wednesday as she crossed a street in Smithfield, police said in a statement.

The driver of the vehicle that struck her stopped, called 911 and stayed at the scene, police said.

The woman suffered “significant injuries” and was taken to Rhode Island Hospital in Providence, where she later died.

The driver, a 34-year-old Smithfield resident, is cooperating in the ongoing investigation.

The dog was not injured and is in the care of a neighbor.

No names were released.

“My heart, and a lot of people in this neighborhood, our hearts go out for her, because the woman was just a beautiful woman and just loved her dog and walked her dog every day,” Kevin Butera, the woman's neighbor, told WLNE-TV.