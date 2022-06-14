Documents rediscovered: Sojourner Truth's fight to save son MICHAEL HILL, Associated Press June 14, 2022 Updated: June 14, 2022 11:41 a.m.
1 of6 Isabella Van Wagenen, who would later take the name Sojourner Truth, has her named signed with an "X" on her court deposition on a document shown at the New York State Archives. in Albany N.Y., Thursday, June 9, 2022. Recently found court records from 1828 detail her fight to be reunited with her young son, who had been sold into slavery in Alabama. The papers will be on display Wednesday, June 15, 2022, in Kingston, N.Y. Michael Hill/AP Show More Show Less
In 1828, years before she took the name Sojourner Truth, a Black woman who had escaped slavery with her infant daughter won a court fight in New York’s Hudson Valley to bring her son, Peter, home from Alabama.
It was a historic case of a Black woman seeking the release of her son from slavery prevailing in court against a white man. Isabella Van Wagenen, as she was known then, would gain enduring fame as an outspoken abolitionist and women’s rights advocate. As for her deposition and the rest of the court documents, they were boxed up and eventually stored among a million other records, unseen and unrecognized for their significance.