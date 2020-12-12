Doctor says Biden's fractured foot is healing as expected Dec. 12, 2020 Updated: Dec. 12, 2020 2:09 p.m.
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — President-elect Joe Biden’s fractured foot has been healing, his doctor said Saturday.
Biden made the drive from his Delaware home to a Philadelphia hospital for a special CT scan that was able to obtain a “weight-bearing” image. His doctor, in a statement released after the visit, said the small fracture was “healing as expected”