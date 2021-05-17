District Attorney Raúl Torrez to run for attorney general

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — The district attorney for New Mexico's largest metro area is seeking the Democratic nomination for state attorney general in the 2022 election, emphasizing his hands-on experience in Albuquerque as the city grapples with stubborn rates of violent crime.
Announcing his candidacy for statewide office, Bernalillo County District Attorney Raúl Torrez said he’s been an aggressive and innovative prosecutor in the midst of a crime crisis in the Albuquerque area, where homicides are being reported this year at a record pace.