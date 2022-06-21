Disney workers trade costumes for yoga pants on Yoga Day June 21, 2022 Updated: June 21, 2022 11:10 a.m.
LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) — Disney workers traded their character costumes for yoga pants early Tuesday and planked, did the downward dog and folded into lotus poses at Walt Disney World in Florida to celebrate International Yoga Day.
The sunrise celebration has spread to other Disney properties around the globe since yoga enthusiasts started it at the Florida resort in 2016.