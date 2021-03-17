Disgruntled Haiti police raid stations, free jailed comrades March 17, 2021 Updated: March 17, 2021 7:26 p.m.
PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — Masked officers who said they belonged to a disgruntled sector of the Haitian police force known as Fantom 509 stormed several police stations in Port-au-Prince on Wednesday, freeing jailed comrades accused of participating in an alleged coup against embattled President Jovenel Moise last month.
The group of officers, along with some civilians, set a police station ablaze and then headed to a local Nissan auto dealership, which was looted and vandalized. Among the officers storming the station were police in uniform with their faces covered to avoid being recognized.