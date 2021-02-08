Digital displays honor North Dakota military members, others

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — A North Dakota nonprofit is using indoor digital billboards to honor the state’s military veterans, active military personnel and first responders, an idea that might spread to other states.
Billboards placed by the Wall of Honor organization display the photos of veterans and active military personnel along with information about their branch of service, hometown and duty locations. The units are going up in veteran and fraternal organizations -- American Legion halls, AMVETS, Elks lodges and the like -- and other places where people gather, such as hospital waiting rooms and convenience stores. So far, 30 units are in place in North Dakota.