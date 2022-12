This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate

MILFORD — The Devon Holiday Stroll is making a return run.

The event, put together in just two weeks last year, generated strong interest from area residents, according to Joe Carrano, one of the event's organizers. With more time to plan, Carrano is hoping to double last year's turnout.

"This year, we have more time to advertise and get more people involved, and we are hoping to build on the community, and so far, we are getting a lot of traction on social media," he said.

The second annual Devon Holiday Stroll is scheduled for Dec. 11, from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Bridgeport Avenue between the Bridgeport Flyer diner and Dockside Brewey, Carrano said.

Carrano said the event will feature a scavenger hunt and ugly sweater contest, plus an appearance by Rick "Santa Rick" George at Legrify Inspired, 248 Bridgeport Ave. from 2 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. for photos, cookies and hot chocolate.

This year's stroll will also have added opportunities for local shopping, Carrano said.

"With people coming out this close to Christmas, we have to provide more opportunities for them while they are here," he said. "That's why we have a popup shop at Legrify Inspired, and I believe a couple of the other businesses are also bringing in vendors."

The ultimate goal is to build a greater sense of community in Devon, he said.

"The overarching idea is to build on this community to attract more retail into the Devon community and restaurants to try to provide another great stop in Milford," he said. "Just like they built up Walnut Beach and they've built up downtown, we are hoping someday in years to come, people will want to come here to hang out because there's plenty of bars, restaurants and places to shop."

As the entryway into Milford from Stratford, Carrano said the neighborhood should be a hotspot for dining and shopping.

"We hope to have it be a great face of Milford over time, and we feel like much of it is there now," he said.