Devon Rotary’s Oktoberfest kicks off Sept. 20

Devon Rotary will host their Oktoberfest celebration on Friday and Saturday, Sept. 20 and 21. The event includes a 5K Run and Chug. The run will take place Saturday at 11:30 a.m. at Fowler Field, 1 Shipyard Lane. The $35 registration fee includes entry, official race shirt (limited to the first 200 registrants), snacks, a two-day festival free admission ticket, and one post-race beer.

The uncertified 3-mile run/walk starts at Fowler Field and follows a course to New Haven Avenue and down Gulf Street then back through Wilcox Park for three loops through Fowler Field. Post-race festivities include food, drink and music, at the Rotary Pavilion.

Registration for the race starts at 10:30 a.m. and will be followed by an awards ceremony at 12:30. The festival itself will open at noon. Awards will be given for top times, best age category times, best costume, and most enthusiastic.

“We are excited to start the day with an Oktoberfest race!,” said Erika Shea, Devon Rotary president. “Fun for participants and audience! Come early to cheer on our runners and walkers.”

Top sponsors for the race are Milford Point Brewing, Tribus Beer Co. and Dockside. Information including entry forms may be found at runsignup.com/Race/CT/Milford/OktoberfestRunthenChug.

Milford’s Oktoberfest, sponsored by The Milford Bank, officially kicks off with a Happy Hour from 5-6 p.m. at Fowler Field on Friday, Sept. 20. Happy Hour attendees will receive free admission, beer discounts, and a free admission pass to Saturday’s festivities. Additionally, first responders showing a valid ID will be honored all evening with free admission and $1 off drink prices.

Mayor Ben Blake will host the official “Tapping of the Keg,” honoring The CT Burns Care Foundation, directly following Happy Hour at 6 p.m., followed by an evening of dancing to the music of The Elwoods and Nashville Drive until 10 p.m. Saturday evening music will be provided by The Rum Runners. German beer, German food, German music and German dancers also will be featured throughout the day on Saturday.

To learn more about Rotary, visit rotary.org.