MILFORD — Devon Rotary has announced its officers and directors for 2022-23.

Serving as Club president will be Jason Jenkins, with Joseph Rousseau serving as president-elect. Donald Anderson III will be vice president, with Paula Demirjian serving as club secretary. Sue Shields will serve again as finance director and Vincent Lambiase as treasurer.

Serving as sergeant-at-arms will be Anthony Andriolas.

Paul Otzel will be assistant secretary, with Angela Gallagher and Mark Krom serving as assistant sergeants-at-arms.

Serving as directors on the Club’s Board, in addition to the club officers, will be Scott Moulton, Brian Parke, Sue Lambiase, Erika Shea, and Tracey Lee Edwards, the Club’s immediate past president.

All terms will be for one year.

At its recent installation ceremony, the Club honored Gary Montano, owner of Montano Cigarette, Candy and Tobacco, with its Evio Giovanelly Award, which annually goes to a non-Rotarian, in recognition of his or her extensive community service.

It also recognized former Club President Lee Cooke with its Oliver Andrus Founders / Rotarian of the Year Award, in recognition of his service to the Club.

For more information about Devon Rotary and Rotary International, visit www.rotary.org or www.devonrotary.org.