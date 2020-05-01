https://www.milfordmirror.com/news/article/Devon-Rotary-Club-donates-to-Beth-El-Center-15239848.php
Devon Rotary Club donates to Beth El Center
The Devon Rotary Club recently donated $1,525 to Beth El Center in Milford to support its food/meal program, which has seen a dramatic increase in demand (up over 45 percent from March of last year) due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The donation represented club funds and those from a Rotary District 7980 grant the club received. Devon Rotary also supports Beth El by providing about 70 lunches to clients once a month and paying for a complete cleaning of its kitchen once a year.
