  • Devon Rotary Club President Erika Shea presents a donation to Beth El Executive Director Jennifer Paradise, in a social-distancing-appropriate way. Photo: Contributed Photo

    Devon Rotary Club President Erika Shea presents a donation to Beth El Executive Director Jennifer Paradise, in a social-distancing-appropriate way.

    Devon Rotary Club President Erika Shea presents a donation to Beth El Executive Director Jennifer Paradise, in a social-distancing-appropriate way.

    Photo: Contributed Photo
Photo: Contributed Photo
Image 1 of / 1

Caption

Close

Image 1 of 1

Devon Rotary Club President Erika Shea presents a donation to Beth El Executive Director Jennifer Paradise, in a social-distancing-appropriate way.

Devon Rotary Club President Erika Shea presents a donation to Beth El Executive Director Jennifer Paradise, in a social-distancing-appropriate way.

Photo: Contributed Photo

The Devon Rotary Club recently donated $1,525 to Beth El Center in Milford to support its food/meal program, which has seen a dramatic increase in demand (up over 45 percent from March of last year) due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The donation represented club funds and those from a Rotary District 7980 grant the club received. Devon Rotary also supports Beth El by providing about 70 lunches to clients once a month and paying for a complete cleaning of its kitchen once a year.