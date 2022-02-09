Developer of new Northeastern campus wants to build tall

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — The nonprofit working to build a new Northeastern University campus in Portland that would include the B&M Baked Beans building has asked for zoning changes to allow a 16- or 17-story apartment building.
If approved, the building would be among the tallest in the state, the Portland Press Herald reported Tuesday. The state's tallest building is currently the 16-story Franklin Towers housing development in Portland. Another 18-story apartment building is under construction in the city.