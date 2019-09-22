Detroit workshop to focus on green stormwater infrastructure

DETROIT (AP) — Green stormwater infrastructure and management will be addressed during a workshop open to Detroit business owners, nonprofit groups and faith-based organizations with non-residential property.

Detroit Future City says attendees must register early for Friday's event.

Along with learning the basics of stormwater management, participants will receive information on Detroit Water and Sewerage Department's drainage charge and Green Credit Program.

Organizers also will discuss bioretention, how to determine whether it works for various sites and funding opportunities to help pay for green stormwater infrastructure.

Detroit Future City is a nonprofit involved in the implementation of the Detroit Future City Framework, a 50-year vision for the city.