Detroit to consider virus rules ordered by Gov. Whitmer

DETROIT (AP) — The city of Detroit will continue to adhere to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s emergency orders aimed at stemming the spread of the coronavirus, even after the state Supreme Court ruled she has no authority to impose restrictions.

Mayor Mike Duggan told reporters Friday that Michigan’s Public Health Code of 1978 gives local health officers the right to act in an epidemic.

In Detroit, at least, restaurants still have to limit capacity to 50%, while capacity at the city’s three casinos is limited to 15%. People must wear masks in public.

Michigan Supreme Court justices in a 4-3 vote last week declared the 1945 law repeatedly used by Whitmer to respond to the coronavirus pandemic unconstitutional.

The ruling has put months of restrictions in jeopardy while COVID-19 continues to flare up around the state.