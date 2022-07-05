Detroit targets old industry sites to improve neighborhoods COREY WILLIAMS, Associated Press July 5, 2022 Updated: July 5, 2022 7:41 a.m.
1 of8 Exterior of the Packard Plant on Detroit's east side, Thursday, June 30, 2022. The factory built in the early 1900s turned out high-end cars into the 1950s. It was considered one of the city's automotive jewels, but now is among the nation's most notorious examples of urban blight. Parts of the 3.5 million-square-foot, 40-acre Packard plant complex will be demolished by the year's end. Carlos Osorio/AP Show More Show Less
DETROIT (AP) — One of the first things 84-year-old Mahalie Wilson sees when she steps out of her home on Detroit's east side is the brick, steel and concrete skeleton of the long-vacant Packard plant that looms over the neighborhood.
Built in the early 1900s and still churning out high-end cars into the 1950s, the massive complex that was once one of the city's industrial jewels is now one of the nation's foremost examples of urban blight — an inescapable reminder of Detroit's better days.
Written By
COREY WILLIAMS