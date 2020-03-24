Detroit police: Department staffer has died from coronavirus

DETROIT (AP) — A member of the Detroit Police Department has died from the coronavirus, the department announced Tuesday, a day after Gov. Gretchen Whitmer told Michigan residents to stay at home to stem the virus’ spread.

Detroit police Chief James Craig was scheduled to release details of that person’s death and additional information at a Tuesday morning news conference.

The department will not be disclosing that information, including the person’s department role or age, before the news conference, said Detroit police spokesman Cpl. Dan Donakowski.

Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan has said 282 police officers were off work awaiting test results or self-quarantining, although 152 will return by the end of the week. The department has about 2,200 officers, according to its website.

Whitmer on Monday told Michigan residents to stay at home, in her most sweeping order of the coronavirus crisis, while warning that a million people could need hospital beds if they keep mixing with each other and spreading the illness.

“This disease can’t spread person to person if we’re not out there. ... Too many people are still out and about unnecessarily, so we must do more,” Whitmer said.

The state's stay-at-home policy comes after governors in California, New York, Illinois, Ohio and other states issued similar orders.

At least 1,328 people have tested positive in Michigan since March 10, and COVID-19 deaths have climbed to at least 15.

Whitmer's order, which took effect early Tuesday, will prohibit employers from requiring workers to leave their homes unless necessary to protect life or conduct minimum basic operations. It also bars all gatherings of any number outside a single household, except to care for a family member.