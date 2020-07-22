Detroit councilman accused of taking cash campaign donation

DETROIT (AP) — A member of the Detroit City Council illegally accepted a $7,500 campaign contribution in cash, according to an amended charge filed Wednesday.

Prosecutor Michael Roehrig last week said Gabe Leland was accused of accepting cash to influence his vote on certain matters. A court document was changed to allege that Leland “accepted a campaign contribution of $7,500 in cash.”

Roehrig said it doesn't change the facts but better explains the alleged misconduct.

“I am happy to see that the complaint has been amended to reflect what actually occurred,” defense attorney Steve Fishman said.

Fishman said Leland regrets accepting a campaign contribution in cash. Leland remains on the council.

“If and when any individual is convicted they should be out immediately,” said Mayor Mike Duggan, a former prosecutor. “Until then, they are entitled to the justice system.”