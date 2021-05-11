Details still getting worked on NC criminal justice reform

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — An array of groups and elected officials from both major parties put their weight behind criminal justice reforms in North Carolina on Tuesday at a Legislative Building news conference. But some details aren't yet finalized.
Speakers emphasized four bills — three that passed the House last week and one omnibus measure that's expected to clear the Senate as soon as Wednesday. One question will be whether House members will accept additional items contained in the Senate bill or insist on narrower changes. This year's legislative session likely won't wrap up work until early summer.