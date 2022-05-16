Despite surplus, analyst warns of California 'fiscal cliff'

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Despite announcing a record-smashing budget surplus of nearly $100 billion on Friday, California Gov. Gavin Newsom's plan to spend that money would likely push the state toward a “fiscal cliff” next year that could require billions of dollars in budget cuts, a state analyst said Monday.
Newsom's latest budget proposal, known as the “May Revision,” would leave the state $3.4 billion over a constitutional limit on spending this year and more than $20 billion over the limit next year, according to an analysis by the nonpartisan Legislative Analyst's Office.