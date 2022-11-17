Despite UN efforts, quick Cyprus peace talks restart bleak

NICOSIA, Cyprus (AP) — The foreign minister of ethnically divided Cyprus offered a bleak outlook Thursday for resuming stalled peace talks any time soon even though a senior United Nations official affirmed the commitment of the world body’s chief to remain engaged in resolving one of Europe’s most intractable conflicts.
Foreign Minister Ioannis Kasoulides said the Cypriot government hopes the chances of restarting the talks do not “get any worse” over the next few months due to the actions of Turkey and breakaway Turkish Cypriots.