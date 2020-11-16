Deputy, robbery suspect injured in exchange of gunfire

MOUNT PLEASANT, Mich. (AP) — A mid-Michigan sheriff's deputy and a robbery suspect have been shot and wounded in an exchange of gunfire, Michigan State Police said.

Officers from the Isabella County Sheriff’s Office and state police investigating two robberies found a suspect vehicle at a gas station in Mount Pleasant late Sunday, police said.

“As officers approached the store, the suspect exited with a handgun and was shot multiple times,” state police said in a press release.

“A deputy from the Isabella County Sheriff’s Office was wounded in the leg and was treated and released from the hospital. The suspect was transported to the hospital and is in critical condition,” police said.

State police say the shootings occurred after armed robberies at two nearby gas stations. The first robbery was reported about 11 p.m. Sunday.

State troopers and Isabella County deputies were patrolling Mount Pleasant gas stations to ensure they were secure.

The names of the injured deputy and the robbery suspect haven't been released.