Denver OK's settlement with journalist detained by police

DENVER (AP) — Denver's city council has approved a $50,000 settlement with a journalist who was handcuffed and detained by police after she photographed them standing around a naked, handcuffed man seated on a downtown sidewalk.

Denverite reports the council approved the settlement late Monday with Susan Greene, editor of The Colorado Independent. Officers also will undergo additional First Amendment training.

Denver police said Officers Adam Paulsen and James Brooks violated police policy in the July 2018 encounter, when they took Greene's smartphone and placed her in a patrol car for about 10 minutes.

Greene was exercising her First Amendment rights to observe and record police activity.

The officers were docked two days' pay.

Greene says the officers told her to "act like a lady."