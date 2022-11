This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate

MILFORD — Demolition of the existing structure on the Post Road site of the former Howard Johnson restaurant and hotel is expected soon, according to the property's owners.

Chuck Dortenzio, director of operations for the Key Automotive Group, which has received city approvals to open its new Genesis showroom at the site, said one of the reasons why work has been delayed is because of the cellular antennas on the building.

"Looks like everything should be clear by Nov. 21," said Dortenzio. "That's the current plan anyway."

Dortenzio said the cellular antennas on the building were being moved to the cell antenna behind Mexico Tipico Mexican Restaurant, but the move had taken longer than expected.

Key received approval to open the new Genesis of Milford showroom in April. Plans show a 24,600-square-foot showroom and repair facility with 268 parking spaces. The building is going to have a 69-foot carousel roof with metal and glass panels.

"Our current plan has us starting the building demo as soon as they are clear," said Dortenzio. "T-Mobile, AT&T, and Verizon have reassured us that they will have their equipment decommissioned and removed from the building by November 21."

The delay in moving the antennas has pushed back the showroom's planned opening by a month, to November 2023.

"We have already awarded contracts for steel, site work, HVAC and electrical," Dortenzio said.

When it does open, Dortenzio said, Genesis of Milford will be the only freestanding Genesis car dealership in Connecticut.

"We are the first Genesis dealership in Connecticut and currently the only one building a separate facility," he said. "We plan to build it in a place where it's going to attract people from everywhere because there aren't going to be any other dealers. So people are going to come from all over Connecticut and even possibly New York to come here to buy a Genesis."