Democrats spend $4M more aiding Beasley in NC Senate race

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate
5
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — National Democrats getting outspent by rival Republican groups in North Carolina's U.S. Senate race sought to narrow the gap Tuesday by running a new commercial criticizing GOP nominee Ted Budd on his abortion views.
Senate Majority PAC, aligned with Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., said it's spending over $4 million for an ad campaign over the next two weeks, which includes a television commercial running in all major markets.