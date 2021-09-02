Democrats promote Cheney to vice chairwoman of Jan. 6 panel MARY CLARE JALONICK, Associated Press Sep. 2, 2021 Updated: Sep. 2, 2021 8:50 a.m.
WASHINGTON (AP) — House Democrats have promoted Republican Rep. Liz Cheney to vice chairwoman of a committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection, placing her in a leadership spot on the panel as some members of the GOP caucus are threatening to oust her for participating.
Cheney, a fierce critic of former President Donald Trump, has remained defiant amid the criticism from her own party, insisting that Congress must probe the Capitol attack, in which hundreds of Trump's supporters violently pushed past police, broke into the building and interrupted the certification of Joe Biden's presidential election victory.
