Democrats aspire to flip US Senate seat in solid red Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A coveted open seat in the U.S. Senate has sparked a closer-than-expected faceoff to be decided Tuesday between Democratic U.S. Rep. Tim Ryan and Republican “Hillbilly Elegy” author JD Vance.
When GOP Sen. Rob Portman announced he'd be vacating the seat last year, it was considered Republicans' to lose. After former President Donald Trump won a second, historic victory in the state in 2020, pundits declared the state's status as a political bellwether state “unrung.” Republicans' extended lock on every state elective office, the Ohio Supreme Court and both legislative chambers drove Democrats to regroup.