Democrats: Cox's cabinet pick should resign Utah House seat

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Utah Democrats are demanding that Gov. Spencer Cox's pick to head the Department of Natural Resources resign his legislative seat and withdraw from the November ballot, saying it violates the state constitution for him to serve in both roles.
Cox selected Republican state Rep. Joel Ferry as the agency's executive director, a cabinet position. Ferry has been serving in an acting role pending his confirmation by the Utah Senate, but he's hanging onto his legislative seat and he remains on the ballot in House District 1.