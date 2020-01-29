Democratic gubernatorial candidates plan forum in Billings

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — Montana's Democratic candidates for governor plan to participate in their first forum of the campaign in Billings next month.

Whitney Williams, Lt. Gov. Mike Cooney and state House Minority Leader Casey Schreiner have confirmed they will participate in the 90-minute forum at Montana State University-Billings on Feb. 12, the Yellowstone County Democratic Central Committee said.

The debate, which starts at 6 p.m. at Petro Theater, is also sponsored by the MSU-B College Democrats, The Billings Gazette reports.

The three Republican candidates held their first debate in Billings last week.

The primary election is June 2.