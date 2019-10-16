Democratic Missouri state Sen. Yvonne Wilson dies

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Longtime Democratic Missouri state Sen. Yvonne Wilson has passed away at the age of 90.

U.S. Rep. Emanuel Cleaver of Missouri said Wilson, who died Monday, was an unflinching advocate for children and families.

She held several positions, including Director of Elementary Education, during a 35-year career in the Kansas City School District. She was elected to the Missouri House in 1999 and served until 2004, when she was elected to the state Senate. She was a state senator from 2004 to 2010.

Wilson was the first black woman to be president of the Missouri Association of Elementary School Principals and served two terms as president of the Lincoln University Board of Curators. She was inducted into the Missouri-Kansas City's Starr Women's Hall of Fame in 2017.

Funeral services are pending.