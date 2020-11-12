Delaware reports 2 new COVID deaths, bringing total to 724

DOVER, Del. (AP) — The state of Delaware is reporting two more COVID-19 related deaths.

The Delaware State News reported Wednesday that the people who died were Sussex County residents. They were ages 55 and 85 and had underlying health conditions, according to the Delaware Division of Public Health.

Delaware’s total number of COVID-19 related deaths is now 724. And the state's total number of positive cases is 27,342.

The number of hospitalizations is 126, with 25 of those being considered critical.

“We still have a fair amount of capacity there but it’s a concerning number that we’re well over 100 hospitalizations,” Gov. John Carney said at a briefing on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, the state also reported that a total of 14,380 people have recovered from the virus. The number of people who've tested negative for the virus is 343,283.